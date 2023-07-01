New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its first supplementary charge sheet against nine persons in the ISIS conspiracy case of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

The NIA said that the accused had conducted a trial IED blast in Shivamogga, besides conducting reconnaissance of multiple places and indulging in the arson of properties and vehicles to spread terror and scare among the people, as part of "ISIS conspiracy to carry out incidents of terror and violence in India and wage a war against India".

The accused charge-sheeted on Friday have been identified as Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Huzair Farhan Baig, Mazin Abdul Rahman, Nadeem Ahmed K A, Zabiulla and Nadeem Faizal N. All of them belong to Karnataka. The agency said they have been charged under UA(P) Act 1967, IPC and KS Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981.

Earlier in March, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin were charge-sheeted and they have now been charged with other offences. Of the nine charge-sheeted, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA have studied mechanical and electrical engineering. They had been tasked by a foreign ISIS handler to pursue robotics courses, to pick up skills to carry terrorist attacks in the future to further the IS agenda for India.

NIA investigations have revealed that Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin had hatched a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with IS operatives based abroad, to promote terror and violence on the directions of IS in the region. The trio had actively radicalised and recruited the co-accused with the intention of disturbing the national security, unity and sovereignty of the country.

“Their online handler had funded the accused through cryptocurrencies, as per the NIA investigations in the case (RC-46/2022/NIA/DLI),” the NIA said. The case was initially registered by the Shivamogga Rural Police on September 19 last year. The case was later taken over and re-registered by NIA on November 15, 2022.

