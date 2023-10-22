NIA APPREHENDS KEY ABSCONDER IN SRI LANKAN HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASE

Bengaluru: The Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru apprehended Mohamed Imran Khan aka Haja Najerbheeden in the Sri Lankan human trafficking case, the agency said on Sunday.

Imran Khan, 39, a key figure in the case, had been on the run since June 2021. The ATT, NIA Bengaluru, monitored his movements over the past several months, leading to his capture from his undisclosed location in Theni District, Tamil Nadu, the NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

During preliminary investigations, accused Khan, a resident of Ramanathapuram of Tamil Nadu turned out to be a notorious smuggler with a long-standing history of illegal activities in the region. He was a fugitive wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for his involvement in various illicit operations, the NIA spokesperson said.

"The instant case originated when the Mangalore South Police acted on credible intelligence, revealing that a group of Sri Lankan nationals had arrived and taken residence in Mangalore without possessing valid documents. This operation led to the arrest of 38 Sri Lankan nationals on 06.06.2021, from Mangalore," the spokesperson said.

Investigations revealed that Sri Lankan nationals were brought to Mangalore from Sri Lanka via Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. Recognising the international dimensions of the case, the NIA intervened and re-registered the case as RC-17/2021/NIA/DLI.

NIA said that Imran Khan, in collaboration with a Sri Lankan national, Eesan, formerly associated with the LTTE, devised a plan to illegally transport 38 Sri Lankan nationals from their home country to various locations within Tamil Nadu. They lured these individuals with false promises, including the prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing employment opportunities, the agency spokesperson said.

The accused Khan, along with other co-accused, trafficked Sri Lankan nationals to various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Investigations revealed that Imran Khan is a pivotal figure in a broader conspiracy involving international human trafficking, the NIA said.

"He acted as the main conduit responsible for transporting Sri Lankan nationals from their home country to India and subsequently to other nations. NIA had filed a preliminary Chargesheet against five Indian accused individuals in this case, namely Dhinakaran @ Ayya, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu, on 05.10.2021. To date, a total of 13 suspects have been arraigned in the case by the NIA. Investigations in this case remain open," the NIA said.