NEXT OPPN MEET IN MAHARASHTRA CAPITAL MUMBAI CONGRESS PRESIDENT MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ANNOUNCES

Bengaluru: As the 2nd round of the meeting of opposition leaders concluded in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the next meeting will be held in Maharashtra capital Mumbai. Addressing the media on the conclusion of the opposition meet, Kharge termed the meeting as a “great achievement”.

The Congress President said that 11-member Coordination Committee will be set up whose members will be named at the next opposition meeting in Mumbai. “It is a great achievement for us that all 26 like-minded parties have come together. An 11-member Coordination Committee will be set up. The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, where the names of 11 panel members will be discussed, finalised and announced.

The date of the opposition meeting in Mumbai will be announced soon,” Congress said in a statement. The party further announced that for campaign management, a secretariat will also be set up in Delhi. “We have gathered here to save our Democracy and the Constitution. This is a collective fight against unemployment, inflation and other key issues that the country is dealing with. We will succeed in this fight,” the party said.

The meeting of the opposition was held in Bengaluru at the Taj West End Hotel in Karnataka capital Bengaluru. Leaders of 26 different parties attended the meeting in the run up to mend an alliance against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The opposition leaders also named the alliance as "India"-Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Former AICC President and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is hosting a dinner party for the leaders on Tuesday night.