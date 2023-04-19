Shiggaon Karnataka BJP national president J P Nadda actor Kichcha Sudeep and other star campaigners on Wednesday joined Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai s mammoth roadshow before filing his nomination in the Shiggaon assembly constituency here The electioneering reached a feverish pitch as the rival parties were turning their nomination filing into a show of strength in the runup to the fastapproaching election dayAddressing a huge gathering on conclusion of the roadshow J P Nadda said that today s nomination by CM Bommai is to take Karnataka State foward on the path of progress Congress is known for commission and the mood of Karnataka people shows that Bommai has already won the State Nadda said On his part Kichcha Sudeep lauded both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Bommai for their impressive work and asserted that Bommai has done a lot of work within a short span of time avaiable for himBJP party s star power was on ample display in Shiggaon where Bommai made elaborate plans for making his nomination event a landmark show in this election Exuding total confidence in his party winning majority seats on its own the Chief Minister said that the people were with their party because of its fulfilment of the developmental aspirations Nadda and Sudeep are accompanying Bommai in filing his nomination papers todayOn the other hand former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit BJP and joined the Congress also staged a big show during his nomination filing from the HubballiDharwad constituency The former BJP stalwart was immediately given the Congress ticket after he left the BJP on the ground that the saffron party betrayed him by not renominating him this timeAlso Read Can BJP win Karnataka polls with Gujarat model Amul brandMeanwhile BJP former Chief Minister Yeddiyurappa took part in a huge roadshow in Shikaripura today on the occasion of his son B Y Vijayendra filing his nomination Yeddiyurappa is not contesting in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections in tune with the party s policy against dynastic policies The former CM represents this seat in the outgoing Assembly Tomorrow is the last date for filing nominations and the results will be announced on May 13