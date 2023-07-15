MYSTERY SHROUDS DEATH OF TWO MIGRANT WORKERS FROM UP IN KARNATAKA

Hassan (Karnataka): Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Hanumanthapura layout on the outskirts of Hassan district in Karnataka, the police said on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Ram Sanjeevan (30) and Nawab (24) of Nayanpur village in Uttar Pradesh. The youths had come to Hassan from Uttar Pradesh in search of work. They were employed in a garment company situated on the outskirts of Hassan. The duo died while they were asleep. The cause of death was not known, the police said.

According to police sources, Ram Sanjeevan and Nawab had come to Hassan a week ago and were staying at a rented accommodation. They worked for just a few days at a private clothing company and thereafter they fell sick. Both were suffering from high fever and cold. So, they went to a hospital for treatment. The doctor prescribed them medicines and the duo was sleeping after taking medicines.

They had taken a rented house from the local landlord Mahesh. The migrant workers were on leave from work for two days as they are suffering from fever. Both had gone to see a doctor. They went to sleep after taking medicines on Wednesday night. When the landowner found no activities became suspicious. He knocked at the door of the room. But, there was no response. He then broke open the door. Both were found lying motionless. Immediately, the landlord informed the rural police station.

On receiving the information, the police visited the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. The police said that after the receipt of the autopsy report the exact cause of death will be known. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

