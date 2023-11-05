Belagavi (Karnataka): With the series of deaths at Turanuru village in Ramdurga taluk of Belagavi district the people of the village are worried. Thirty people died in the last 45 days. Rumours are being spread that the reason for these deaths was that a portion of the idol fell while cleaning the idol of Goddess Durgadevi. The villagers are saying that one person is dying every day in the village after that incident.

Against this backdrop, villagers decided to pacify the Goddess by performing homam and abhishekam as advised by a temple priest. Also, it has been decided to worship the Goddess every Tuesday in the village and chant Vedic hymns at home without doing any work on that day. As advised by the priest, villagers closed the door of the sanctum sanctorum of Goddess for the last 15 days.

Only when the priests come, the sanctum sanctorum is opened and worship is being performed to Goddess. Villagers have decided to hold Devi's fair on November 15. Homam, Havan, Kumbh Mela and offering of flowers to Goddess will be held on the occasion of the fair. They also offered to sacrifice a sheep to appease the Goddess.