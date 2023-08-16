Mysore (Karnataka): A dangerous chemical was detected in a beer brand favourite of alcoholics in Karnataka's Mysore recently following which, the Excise Police seized 78,678 boxes of the specific liquor worth Rs 25 crore and registered a case.

Sediment content was found in the beer produced by a company in Nanjangud. This was evident in the company's strong and ultra-lager beers, known to be bottlings of the 7e and 7c styles. As soon as the information was known, the beer sample was sent to the chemical lab. In this regard, on August 2, a chemical report was received stating that the beer was 'unfit for human consumption'.

A total of 78,678 boxes of beer boxes were supplied during the same period. Following the report, all the boxes being sent out were stopped. Some depots had already distributed the beer to retail shops. The officials eventually withheld its sale in retail stores as well.

An FIR has been registered against a company for not producing quality beer. Deputy Commissioner of Excise A Ravishankar said, "The company has responded. Action has been taken based on the report given by the in-house chemist that this beer is unfit for human consumption." Liquor trade is one of the major sources of revenue in Karnataka. In 2021-22, the southern state earned a record Rs 2,63,777 crore from liquor revenue.

