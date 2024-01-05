Mysore: Army veteran Major General CK Karumbaiah passes away
Mysore: Army veteran Major General CK Karumbaiah passes away
Mysore: Retired Major General CK Karumbaiah (88), who was suffering from age-related illness, died on Thursday at his farmhouse in Hemmanahalli, Mysore taluk.
Karumbaiah is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Family sources said that cremation will be held on Friday (January 5) at the crematorium in Vijayanagara.
Born on December 3, 1936 in Madikeri, Dr. Karumbayya was the son of CB Cariappa. He was also a close relative of Field Marshal KM Cariappa. Educated at Central High School, Government College, Madikeri, he joined the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in 1957.
He started his career in the 5th Battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry and has been part of several army operations in Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. In the 1965 India-Pakistan war, he fought on the Rajasthan border and was instrumental in intruding into many Pakistani villages.
He was responsible for the surrender of thousands of Pakistani soldiers in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. 300 Pakistani trucks carrying arms were seized in Magura. The way he led was respected by the President. He was also awarded the Army Medal.
In 1972, he crushed the Jahangirabad rebellion in Uttar Pradesh. His battalion won the Black Cat Trophy at Nathula, Sikkim. Graduated from Defense Services Staff College, Wellington. Later he was station commander of army schools in Belgaum and Himachal Pradesh and chairman of cantonment board. Karumbaiah commanded the 121 Infantry Brigade Group in Ladakh and served as Additional Military Secretary. He retired from service on December 31, 1991 after serving in various positions in the Indian Army for 35 years.