Belagavi (Karnataka): Amid ongoing religious debates, a spirit of harmony was showcased when the Muslims, along with the Anjuman-e-Islam organisation, decided to celebrate Eid Milad on October 1 instead of September 28, considering the Ganesh Chaturthi procession, which is set to fall on the same day.

Scheduled for September 18, Ganesha idols will be installed across the country, initiating a 10-day fervent worship. On the 10th day, a grand immersion procession of the idols will captivate thousands of spectators from different regions. Consequently, Eid Milad is also scheduled to align with the 10th day of Ganpati celebrations.

This synchronicity will also pose a significant challenge in maintaining law and order for the police. However, the Muslims of Belagavi have made the work of the police easy. The Anjuman-e-Islam organisation has strategically decided to celebrate their festival on October 1, alleviating the pressure on law enforcement and promoting a friendly atmosphere.

Raju Seth, President of Anjuman-e-Islam and MLA from Belgavi North constituency, said, "Eid Milad has been postponed to convey a positive message to society. We will actively participate in the Ganesh processions and extend invitations to Hindu community members to join our festival."

Also read: Legal Symphony of Love: Centre greenlights 'harmony' in weddings as film songs get copyright clearance

Vikas Kalaghatagi, Ganesha Board leader, hailed the decision taken by the Muslim community and said, "It is a good sign for humanity and the act by our Muslim brothers will prove to be a symbol of brotherhood for the entire state." Notably, a thorough security plan has been put in place involving two levels of police security for the Ganeshotsava in Belagavi. The Police Commissioner, SN Siddaramappa, said, "We are ready with all the security measures, including the installation of CCTV and drone surveillance during the procession."

Corporation Commissioner Ashoka Dudgunti emphasised the meticulous preparations involving cleaning, painting, infrastructure upgrades, and road maintenance to ensure a smooth and vibrant celebrations.

Also read: People of Haryana should forget religious, communal differences and maintain harmony: Khattar