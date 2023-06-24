Belagavi (Karnataka): The North Karnataka region, including Belagavi, has been experiencing a drought-like situation. Non-arrival of monsoon rain in this part of the state has been causing a lot of hardships for the people. The farmers and others are staring at the sky praying to the Rain God for the early onset of the monsoon.

People belonging to the Muslim community offered prayers at the mosque in Belagavi for rain. Some of the faithful became emotional while offering namaz at the mosque. People have been facing water scarcity in several parts of Belagavi due to the depletion of the water table.

Stray cattle and bovines move around the city in search of water. Underground water sources have been coming down fast in the city. Thousands of Muslim faithful with tears in their eyes were offering prayers for rain at the city's Eidgah Maidan mosque on Saturday. The mass prayer was led by cleric Mufti Abdul Aziz Qazi.

Although, the formation of monsoon clouds was seen in some parts of the state. But, the north Karnataka region, including Belagavi, has been still reeling under the scorching summer heat.

Belagavi North Congress MLA Asif Seth, who participated in the prayers, while speaking to reporters said, "We were witnessing the onset of monsoon usually in May in Belagavi as well other parts of the north Karnataka. But, the situation here is alarming. Even in the last week of June, it was not raining. Water in Rakasakoppa and Hidkal Dam dried up. We were offering prayers for rain."

Commenting on people offering prayers with moist eyes, Asif said, "People were facing a drinking water crisis. So, all religious people seeking divine intervention, offering prayers for rain."