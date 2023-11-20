Chitradurga (Karnataka): The Second Additional District and Sessions Court of Chitradurga Monday issued an arrest warrant against the pontiff of the Chitradurga Murugharajendra Bruhan mutt, Shivamurthy Sharana in a Protection of Children from sexual offences (POSCO) case.

Sharana was released from jail on November 16 after getting bail in the first POCSO case against him. He was arrested on September 1, 2022. Justice BK Komala of the 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court of Chitradurga issued another arrest warrant order against the seer.

Following it, a team led by Chitradurga DYSP Anil Kumar and Chitradurga Rural Police Station PI Muddu Raj arrested Murugha Sharana at Virakta mutt in Doddapet, Davangere City. A large number of devotees had gathered when the police reached Chitradurga after arresting the seer from Davangere. After the seer was produced before the court, Judge B.K. Komala remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.