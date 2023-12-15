Mother Kamalamma immortalised her daughter in a silicon statue to fulfil her last wish

Davanagere (Karnataka): In the town of Davanagere, a teacher named Kamalamma transformed the lives of many children through education. However, things didn't go her way in her family life. Her daughter, Kavya, who aspired to marry after completing her Bachelor of Engineering degree, faced an unexpected challenge—cancer. Despite Kavya's valiant four-year battle, she succumbed to the illness just before her planned wedding in April-May 2019.

Kamalamma brought up her daughter as a single parent as her husband died before the birth of their daughter. The strong woman, Kamalamma, an inspiration for many, resolved to fulfil her daughter's final wishes. Kavya had expressed a desire for a garden and the donation of her body.

However, fate intervened once again and due to the prevailing epidemic, the medical authorities declined the latter request of donating the body. But, her mother, Kamalamma left no stone unturned to fulfil her daughter's wishes. She acquired four acres of land in Gopanalu village, where she created a garden and erected a tomb, honouring Kavya's last wish.

The financial toll of Kavya's illness was substantial, with Kamalamma spending Rs 40 lakhs over four years. The deceased Kavya, who had lost her father at birth, had a sinful sense of not having a father and her mother Kamalamma diligently filled the place of her father in such a way that she should not be disturbed by that feeling.

Kavya was an accomplished individual with a BE degree and worked in Bengaluru for two years before succumbing to cancer. Intriguingly, Kavya envisioned leaving a lasting presence in her home even after her demise. Moved by a video of a foreign woman's idol, she requested her mother to make a similar statue.

Kamalamma, resolute to keep her daughter's memory alive, called a statue artisan, Vishwanath. The Bengaluru-based artisan crafted a stunning silicon model, replicating Kavya's likeness for Rs 3.30 lakhs, far less than his original estimate of Rs 5 lakhs. The artisan demanded only the cost price as he was touched by Kavya's story.

This lifelike idol, made from silicon to resemble human skin, has become a source of comfort for Kamalamma, though nothing could fulfil the absence of her daughter. However, with the idol at home, she finds comfort and companionship, convinced that her daughter is still with her. Kamalamma proudly unveiled the statue at Kalyana Mandapam. The inspiring woman did not stop there and went on to release a book in Kavya's honour.

Despite the distressing loss, Kamalamma, who served as a government teacher for 27 years, channels her grief into helping orphans on Kavya's birthday, as per her daughter's wish. According to her, the only way she could show her immense love to her daughter was by fulfilling all her wishes and doing things for mankind, which would surely make Kavya happy.