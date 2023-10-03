Bengaluru: In a tragic road accident, a woman and her toddler daughter were burnt alive when their car caught fire after colliding with a truck on NICE road in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, officials said. The father and another daughter miraculously escaped with serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the officials.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhu and her two-year-old daughter. According to a police official, the incident took place near Sompura area on the NICE road Bengaluru. It is learnt that Mahendran. B. was driving the car with his wife Sindhu and two daughters. An official said that at about 4 a.m., Mahendran who was driving from Mysuru Road towards Kanakapura road, lost control over the car and it collided with a truck and rammed into a wall.

The car after collision, caught fire immediately, the official said. While Mahedran and his elder daughter managed to escape, Sindhu and the other daughter got trapped in the car and were charred to death. The truck driver also lost control after the collision and the vehicle turned turtle on the roadside. It is learnt that Mahendran had rented the car to visit Nagasandra with family.