Belagavi (Karnataka): More than 100 people fell ill after taking food at a wedding ceremony feast in Karnataka's Hirekodi village in Belagavi district. Over 500 guests hailing from Maharashtra's Mirage, including villagers, were taking food at the feast on Monday. Some members of the Baraatis also fell sick. Several of the people were rushed to nearby hospitals when they had recurring bouts of vomiting, stomach cramps and loose motions.

Those fallen ill have been undergoing treatment at 10 private hospitals. On hearing the news, officials from the health department rushed to Hirekodi village and conducted door-to-door medical check-ups of the people. Those having symptoms of dehydration and tiredness were referred to Chikkodi Government Hospital. More than 500 people participated in the wedding ceremony and they came from Mirage in Maharashtra. The symptoms of vomiting and loose motions appeared in them, too.

A team of officials led by tahsildar Chidambara Kulkarni of Chikkodi inspected the village. Talking to reporters, Chidambara said that more than 100 people had fallen ill after consuming food at the wedding feast. Several people complained of recurring bouts of vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea and they were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Over 50 people are undergoing treatment at Chikkodi Taluk Hospital. A team of doctors has been camping at Hirekodi and also carrying out inspections.

Also read: Rajasthan: 300 fall ill after consuming contaminated food at religious event

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Doctors are doing their best. Some of the patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals have started showing signs of improvement, said tahsildar. Medical officer (MO) Dr Sukumar Bhagai said, "A team of 20 medical staffers, including five doctors, has been camping at the village to provide treatment. Several people after consuming food at the wedding feast complained of vomiting, stomach ache and dehydration. Such people were sent to different hospitals immediately. Besides the samples of the food from the feast were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing."