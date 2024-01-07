MORAL POLICING IN KARNATAKA GROUP ASSAULTS DUO OVER 3 HOURS 7 ACCUSED DETAINED

Belagavi (Karnataka): A group of youth confined a boy and a girl in a room and allegedly assaulted them in a case of "moral policing" here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place on the Fort Lake premises of the city, they said.

According to police, the duo, residents of Yamunapura had come to register their names for the state government's 'Yuva Nidhi' guarantee scheme. Due to server issues, the registration was not completed. The service center staff asked them to come at 3 pm. The duo was sitting on the Fort Lake premises, police said.

In the meantime, a group of miscreants arrived at the spot and confined them in a room. The group then assaulted them for over three hours. "A group of miscreants arrived at the spot and confined us in a room. We tried to convince them that we are siblings, however, they did not listen," the victim boy alleged in the complaint filed with the police.

They assaulted us for over three hours, he claimed in the complaint.

It is understood that the boy then called the parents and informed them about the incident. "The family members then reached the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment in the ICU. An FIR has been registered against a total of 17 people. We have detained seven accused. A search operation is underway to nab the absconders," police said.

On receiving the information, ex-MLA Sanjay Patil visited the hospital and spoke with the victims. Meanwhile, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa also visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the victims. He then had a conversation with their kin.

Eshwarappa told reporters, “The (Karnataka) Chief Minister and the Home Minister should immediately pay attention to the case. The accused should be arrested immediately. The government should provide appropriate facilities and compensation to the victims."