MODI GOVTS NEGLIGENCE REASON FOR MANIPUR VIOLENCE AICC PRESIDENT MALLIKARJUN KHARGE

Kalaburagi AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday said that the central government s negligence was the cause of the riots in Manipur “Had it been controlled at the beginning so many lives houses and properties would not have been damaged Such a bad situation has come because of not taking quick action Kharge said at a presser on Wednesday Kharge said that a Congress delegation met the President and informed her about the situation in Manipur The AICC President said that the rehabilitation of the victim families and compensation for those who lost their homes property and land should be expedited “We have written to the government that they should call the President and talk about this But we have not received any kind of reply from the government he said Also read Kharge hits out at Centre over Senthil Balaji arrest dubs it as political harassment In a separate statement Kharge said that “Modi Govt s drumbeating about Northeast India has drowned the voices of humanity in Manipur Even as a beautiful North East of India is plunged into an unending spiral of raging fire Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the other way “Miscreants have ransacked 5 Lakh ammunition pieces and 4573 weapons from police armouries and hundreds of places of worship have been destroyed he said“It is unthinkable that troops that 19 Assam Rifles vehicles which are operationally under Indian Army have been left stranded and had to be supplied rations by army helicopters yesterday added Kharge Kharge also delved into upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election We have promised five guarantees in Madhya Pradesh as well So our victory there is also certain Kharge expressed confidence