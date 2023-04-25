Bengaluru Karnataka As the campaign intensified for the May 10 Karnataka polls all eyes are on the senior MLAs who have won the elections four to eight times Congress has more such multitime winning MLAs compared to BJP and JDS In the present polls the ruling BJP has fielded 224 Congress 223 and JDS 211 candidatesMany of them are newcomers while others have been elected as MLAs 6 to 8 times The senior MLA of the current assembly is RV Deshpande from Congress Earlier Mallikarjun Kharge was the senior MLA of the House and he was elected as MLA 9 times Deshpande was defeated only one time and now he has submitted his nomination for the 10th timeFrom 1983 to 1994 Deshpande contested on the Janata Parivar ticket and became MLA 4 times He joined Congress in 1999 and won in the 2004 2013 and 2018 elections In 2008 he lost only once against his follower Sunil Hegde Former CM Siddaramaiah contested elections 10 times and won 8 times including byelections He was defeated three times 19891999 2018 ChamundeshwariDK Shivakumar who is the president of KPCC has won 7 elections so far Contested from Satanur constituency in 1989 and became MLA for the first time He won the 1999 election by a margin of 56 thousand votes against former CM Kumaraswamy Since 2008 he has been representing the Kanakapura constituency and has been winningAlso Read PM to campaign in 20 places in pollbound Karnataka indicates CMJagdish Shettar contested 6 times successfully In the 2023 election he was denied the BJP ticket and he has submitted his nomination paper from the Congress seeking election for the 7th time He has vast political experience having worked as a Minister Assembly Speaker Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and Chief Minister KR Ramesh Kumar a minister and former speaker has been in electoral politics since 1978 In his long political career he contested as an independent and on Janata Dal and Congress ticketsVishweshwar Hegde Kageri who is the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has been elected as an MLA 6 times He has submitted nomination papers to the Sirsi assembly constituency HD Revanna who is a sixtime MLA has been elected in the 1999 2004 2008 2013 and 2018 electionsMB Patil who is the president of the Congress campaign committee became an MLA for the first time in 1991 when he was elected in the byelection of the Thikota constituency In 2004 he was reelected to the Legislative Assembly from Tikota In 2008 after the redistribution of constituencies he was elected from Babaleshwar Constituency and in 2013 and 2018 he was elected from the same constituency and became an influential minister and leader He has been elected five times as an MLAV Somanna Suresh Kumar and GH Tippareddy have won as MLAs five times each Former CM H D Kumaraswamy won as MLA four times and two times as Lok Sabha MP He won the 1996 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Kanakapur and Bengaluru He has won 4 times in Ramanagara Assembly Constituency In the 2018 assembly elections he contested and won both the Ramnagar and Channapatna constituencies