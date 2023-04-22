MINISTER NIRANI BOOKED ON CHARGES OF BRIBING VOTERS

Bagalkote K tk Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani who is contesting the Assembly election from Bilgi constituency on a Bharatiya Janata PartyBJP ticket has been booked after 963 traditional silver lamps worth Rs 2145 lakh were seized from the factory staff quarters under Mudhol Police Station limits on FridayThe minister who holds the Large and Medium Scale Industries portfolio has been booked under Section 171H of the IPC related to illegal payments in connection with an election We have registered a case against Murugesh Nirani a police officer at the Mudhol police station told PTIAccording to the Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena silver items weighing 28kg were seized by the Mudhol police No of accused persons one and others To which political party connected to BJP Place of origin Nirani sugar factory staff quarters Meena told PTI The Minister was not available for commentMeanwhile the daily bulletin shared by the Chief Electoral Officer s office showed the cumulative seizure since March 29 when the model code of conductMCC came into effect for the May 10 Assembly elections reaching Rs 253 crore on Friday It further stated that on Friday silver seized from Nirani s sugar factory Rs 182 crore cash Rs 3764 lakh freebies and drugs worth Rs 4525 lakhCumulatively Rs 8205 crore freebies worth Rs 1969 crore liquor worth Rs 5667 crore drugs worth Rs 1655 crore 14555 kg gold worth Rs 738 crore and 610 kg silver worth Rs 428 crore have been seized in the pollbound state With PTI inputs