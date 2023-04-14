MINISTER AND SULYA BJP MLA S ANGARA WITHDRAWS HIS DECISION TO RETIRE FROM POLITICS

Sulya Karnataka Disgruntled BJP MLA from Sulya and Minister of Ports Inland and Water Transport S Angara has withdrawn his decision to retire from politics on Friday I am withdrawing from my decision to retire from politics and will again be active in politics and campaign for the Sulya BJP candidate Bhagirathi Murulya Angara said Speaking to reporters at the Press Club in Sulya Angara withdrew the announcement of retiring from active politics After I saw the BJP candidate list I made the announcement out of not being given a party ticket But later I changed my decision and will work for the victory of BJP candidate Bhagirathi Murulya I will continue to be a dedicated soldier of the BJP said Angara Despite contesting the election from Sulya seven times I was not offered a party ticket There was no lobbying for tickets from my side I have never indulged in corruption and nepotism in my illustrious public life This time also I have made it clear that I would contest if given a ticket he addedHe also said that on the night of April 11 when he was watching TV he came to know that the BJP leadership would not give him a ticket for the upcoming Assembly election and was shocked by his party s decision Angara also said that on April 12 he announced his political retirement out of confusion following which he came to know that speculations were made about his political future So on the morning of April 12 I announced my political retirement in confusion Later I noticed that different kinds of discussions started about me Therefore I am telling the truth so that the voters and activists of my constituency not be misled added AngaraS Angara who is a sixtime MLA from the Sulya Assembly constituency and was currently a minister announced his retirement from politics on Wednesday after not getting a BJP ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections Former Zilla Panchayat member Bhagirathi Murulya has been fielded by the BJP in Sulya