MASS BURIAL CONDUCTED FOR NINE KILLED IN MYSURU ACCIDENT AT THEIR NATIVE VILLAGE

Bellary (Karnataka): The bodies of nine, who died in a road accident near Kuruburu at T Naraseepur taluk in the Mysore district of Karnataka on Monday were cremated at their village on Tuesday. The last rites were performed as per the 'Veerashaiva' tradition wherein pits were dug in a row and the bodies were buried.

The deceased were from Sanganakallu village under Bellary taluk of the state. The mass burial took place on Veerashaiva Rudrabhoomi land of the village. Sandeep (24), his father Kotresh (45), mother Sujatha (40); Manjunath (35), wife Purnima (30), sons Karthik (8) and Pawan (10) of another family died in the horrific accident and Gayathri (35) and daughter Shravya (3), too, died in the mishap. The dead bodies were brought from Mysore in four ambulances.

For a brief period, the bodies were kept at their houses so that people could pay their last respects to the departed souls. At around noon, the bodies were taken to the nearby Veerashaiva Rudrabhoomi in the same ambulances where the mass cremation was conducted. Former minister B Sriramulu, minister B Nagendra's brother B Venkatesh Prasad, District Collector Pawan Kumar Malapati, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Mohammad Zubera, district health officer (DHO) HL Janardhana and many others were present on the occasion. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each to the next of kin of the deceased. The Central government has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs.

Also read: 10 killed, 3 injured in car-bus collision in Mysuru

Speaking to reporters, former minister Sriramulu said that the state government should give compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased instead of Rs 2 lakhs. Rs 5 lakhs compensation was given during the tenure of the BJP government, former minister Sriramulu demanded that the Congress state government grant Rs 5 lakhs compensation.

Meanwhile, DC Pawan Kumar Malapati said that the CM's office has asked to provide the bank account details of the kin of the deceased for depositing the compensation amount. The ADC has been asked to obtain the bank account details. In two more days, the compensation will be provided from the CM's relief fund. Three injured in the incident have been undergoing treatment at KR Hospital in Mysore. The condition of one of the victims was stated to be critical. District health officials are in constant touch with the hospital authorities.