MANGALURU POLICE SEIZE 100 KG OF DRUG LACED CHOCOLATES TWO ARRESTED

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): Around 100 kg of drug-laced chocolate was seized by Mangaluru city police on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Pandeshwar police raided two shops in the city and impounded the drug-laced chocolates. A shop owned by Manohar Shet in Mangaluru's Car Street and a shop run by Uttar Pradesh-based Bechan Sonkar in Falneer were raided. Around 100 kg of drug-laced chocolates were seized. Police registered a case against both the accused Manohar Shet and Bekhan Sonkar and arrested them. The arrested persons were being interrogated by the police.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said, "The raids were carried out after receiving information that the accused were selling drug-laced chocolates after procuring them from other places. The two accused were arrested by the police for further grilling. The samples of the seized chocolates were sent to the forensic laboratory for testing to detect the content used in making drugs. Further action will ensue after the receipt of forensic report findings."

Recently, in a major drug bust, the excise department officials seized 155 kilograms of cannabis and 61 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug, from a vehicle and house at Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrested four men were bringing the narcotics to Kerala from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The drugs were seized when the culprits were unloading the narcotics from their vehicle into their rented accommodation at Nehru Junction in the Pallithura area of the state capital. All four accused had gone to Visakhapatnam by road to buy the drugs. Two of them returned by air while the remaining two brought the drugs back by road.

