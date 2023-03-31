Mangaluru (Karnataka): Four members of a family, including two children allegedly committed suicide over debt in a hotel in Mangaluru. The incident was revealed this morning after the hotel staff found their room locked from inside though they were supposed to leave last evening. After the hotel staff broke open the room, the dead bodies of the family members were found.

The family was staying in the hotel on KS Road in Mysore for the last three days. They had initially booked a room for a day and then had extended it for two more days. They had checked out last evening. The deceased have been identified as Devendra (48), his wife Nirmala and nine-year-old twin children Chaitanya and Chaitra. It has been learnt that the man allegedly administered poison to his wife and children and then hanged himself to death. Devendra was a native of Vijayanagar in Mysore. The police have found a suicide note in the room stating that the family was compelled to commit suicide due to acute financial stress as they were under debt.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and Port station police reached the spot for investigation. ''Deceased Devendra's family was in their room but was not receiving any phone calls since last evening. When the door was opened today it was found that the couple and their children were dead. Devendra's family hailed from Mysore. A loan issue has been mentioned in the death note. An investigation is being conducted in this matter'', Jain said. Police have registered a case at the Port police station in this connection.