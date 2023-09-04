MANGALURU COLLEGE BRINGS APP TO MONITOR STUDENTS TEACHERS PARENTS CAN ACCESS INFORMATION FROM ANYWHERE

Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Mudipu Jnana Deepa School and Suraj PU College in Mangaluru has introduced a unique App for parents to get information about their wards when they are at the educational institute. Also, it will help the institute to monitor its teachers and students.

There will be a digital chip in the student's identity card that will have to be scanned when they enter the educational institute. The class teacher will click the student's photograph and upload it in App after every class. After the classes get over, students will have to again scan their identity card when they leave for home.

The details of the student's movements ever since he entered the institute will get stored in the App and can be accessed by his/her parents through their mobiles. By glancing through the details, a parent can easily find out whether the student went to the institute or attended all the classes or not. This is the first such initiative taken by any educational institute in Karnataka.

The App will enable parents to monitor their children from anywhere through their mobiles. The App has been developed by Mumbai-based VMS Technology Company.

Along with monitoring their children, parents can pay the fees through the App. The initiative will benefit parents of around 860 students studying in Jnana Deepa School and Suraj PU College.

Manjunath Revankar, principal of Mudipu Jnana Deepa School and Suraj PU College, said, "For the first time in Karnataka, we have focused on caring children through an App. The App serves to provide information about a child's safety to his/her parents as well as the institution. It is possible to ensure the security of the children through this App. On the part of the management, the App will help to take stock of the activity of the teachers as well."

A student Muhammad Anwas said, “This app is beneficial for teachers, management and parents. Since our parents keep worrying about us, now they can easily keep a check on our movements." Echoing the same, Apurva Lakshmi, another student, said, "Our parents can watch us from home, office of anywhere else."