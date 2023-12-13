MAN WHO MADE HOAX BOMB THREAT CALL ON KARNATAKA RAJ BHAVAN HELD

Bengaluru: The man, who made a hoax call informing that a bomb was planted at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan was arrested. Earlier, Bengaluru cops were alarmed over a hoax call from an unidentified caller about the bomb threat in the assembly on Monday night. Thereafter, a bomb squad rushed to the premises, but nothing was found.

The accused is said to be an agriculturist named Bhaskar, who is from Mulbagal in Kolar district. Police said Bhaskar deliberately made a hoax call while passing along the Raj Bhavan road. He rang up the control room number and said that a bomb was planted in Raj Bhavan.

A little over a week ago, bomb threats were issued to more than 60 schools in Bengaluru and rural areas.

Bhaskar was aware of the fact that a call was made informing them that bombs had been planted in schools in Bengaluru. He decided to play pranks with the cops. He collected NIA's contact number on Google and made the hoax call that the bomb was planted at the Raj Bhavan. Alarmed by the call, the NIA officials informed the cops who swung into action.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, “A thorough search revealed that the call was a hoax. We registered a case against the accused," he added. Bhaskar made the call from a mobile phone that was traced to Bidar. Later, the mobile phone was found switched off immediately after the call. In the meantime, Bhaskar went directly from Bengaluru to a temple in Chittoor. Cops tracked Bhaskar's mobile phone and arrested him.