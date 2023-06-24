Bengaluru: A man stabbed his former wife suspecting her fidelity on the road with a knife near St Joseph's Church in Banaswadi of Bengaluru. According to the police, Nikita (30) was stabbed by her husband Diwakar and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Banaswadi police arrested the accused Diwakar and his uncle's son Pratibh, who helped the accused in the crime, the police said.

According to Eastern Division DCP Dr Bhima Shankar Guled, ''Nikita and Diwakar fell in love and got married nine years ago, but for the past few years, Nikita was living separately from Diwakar in Lingarajpur as he was addicted to alcohol. Diwakar, who recently received treatment at a rehabilitation centre, was staying near his uncle's son Pratibh's residence.

''Diwakar plotted to kill her as he nursed a grudge against his wife for deserting him. Accordingly, Diwakar and Pratibh came to pick her up from her house in Lingarajapur on June 21 on the pretext of speaking to her. While Pratibh was driving the bike, the accused and Nikita are pillion riding and Diwakar, who was seething with rage, stabbed Nikita in her neck, stomach and chest. Later, the accused fled the spot,'' the DCP said.

Locals, who noticed Nikita lying in a pool of blood, informed the police. On receiving the information, the Banaswadi police rushed to the spot and admitted Nikita to a private nursing home. Later, they shifted the victim to Bowring Hospital for better treatment. The police donated blood when she needed it while undergoing treatment. Later, the Banaswadi police succeeded in tracking down the accused and arresting them. A case of attempted murder has been registered while Nikita is out of danger now,'' DCP Dr Bhima Shankar Guled said.