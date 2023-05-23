Raichur A man while attempting to save his two sons who had fallen into the lake while quarreling drowned along with them in the outskirts of Sirwar town in Karnataka s Raichur district on Monday police said The deceased identified as 60yearold Mudukappa and his sons Shivu Mudukappa 23 and Basavaraja Mudukappa 20 were residents of Lakkadinni village in Sirwara According to police on Monday Basavaraja got into a fight with his father over money While they were quarrelling with each other Basavaraja s newly wedded wife Mayamma jumped into the nearby lake Basavaraja was in love with Mayamma and had married her a few months ago On learning about the incident Mudukappa dived into the water to save his daughterinlaw Mayamma was somehow rescued by Mudukappa On the other hand Shivu and Basavaraja who were standing near the lake got into a verbal altercation over some trivial matter The two brothers suddenly slipped and fell into the water accidentally But the youths did not know swimming Mudukappa who had just rescued his daughterinlaw now ran to save his sons However the man not only failed to save his sons but himself died by drowning Also Read Six children drown in rainwater filled pond in GurugramOn getting information about the incident the Arakera fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation They found the three bodies from the lake after sometime A case in this regard has been registered under Sirwar Police StationRecently six members of a family including two minor children drowned in the sea near the Gandhar coast of Muller village in Wagra taluk of Gujarat Due to the sudden rise in the sea water the children who were playing on the shore were washed away by the waves The family members who tried to save them were also drowned