Ramanagar (Karnataka): A man allegedly forced his lover to marry his best friend in Karnataka's Ramanagar, the police said on Thursday. The case has been registered at the Ijoor police station in Ramanagar. The police arrested both the youths and protected the woman. According to the police, Manju (21) was in love with a young woman from a rural area, who was a student of B Com final year of the city college. Recently, the woman was appearing for exam in her college, but Manju took her from the examination hall halfway through and made her marry his friend Ravi (33).

The police said that Ravi had married a woman four years ago, however, due to some reason, his wife left him. Wanting to get married again, Ravi asked his best friend Manju to give up on his girlfriend. Manju accepted his friend's request, the police said.

Accordingly, Manju took her girlfriend to Ravi on a scooter for marriage. Ravi then tied 'mangalsutra' to the woman that Manju had brought. Later, Manju allegedly warned the woman, "You two are married now. You should listen to what Ravi says''. Manju had a photo of him with the woman when they were earlier hanging out and threatened her that he would make it viral if she didn't agree to the marriage, the police said.

Later, Ravi took the woman to his relative's house in Chamarajanagar overnight and claimed to be married to her. However, the relatives didn't allow them and asked to come in the morning. Later, from there he went to the owner with whom he was working in Shira of Tumakuru district, and took shelter in a brick kiln factory, the police informed.

Meanwhile, the parents of the woman filed a missing complaint of their daughter at the Ijoor police station. The police then registered a case and started the investigation into the incident. The police came to know the woman was kept near Shira after tracking Ravi's mobile location. The accused was immediately arrested and the young woman was brought and interrogated, the police said.

When both the accused were taken into custody and interrogated, the accused divulged the facts about the marriage. Currently, the police handed over the young woman to her parents and have sent both accused to judicial custody.