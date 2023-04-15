MAN KILLS LOVER AFTER CELEBRATING HER BIRTHDAY IN BENGALURU ARRESTED

Bengaluru The Karnataka police arrested a person on charges of killing his lover after celebrating her birthday in Bengaluru the police said on Saturday The deceased woman has been identified as 24yearold Navya She worked as a clerk in the internal security division of the state Police Department The accused has been identified as Prashanth from KanakapuraAccording to police Navya was in a relationship with Prashanth for six years Both were distant relatives Navya celebrated her birthday last Tuesday but Prashanth did not attend it claiming that he was busy The accused later celebrated her birthday on Friday night He had bought a cake and got it cut by the victim Later he slit her throat and killed herAlso read Haryana Man kills girlfriend from Canada buries body in the farmhouse police detect murder after nine monthsThe police arrested the accused and are investigating the matter The body of the victim had been shifted to a local hospital The accused told the police that he was upset and grew suspicious about the victim as she was chatting with another person Both fought over the matter many times The investigation is on Earlier a man was arrested for allegedly killing his lover after suspecting her of having an affair with one of his relatives The accused was identified as Santosh and has confessed to committing the crime The body of the deceased was found in a field outside the village under the Asoha police station of the district The police are investigating the murder case IANS