Haveri (Karnataka): A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his brother's wife and two children, aged seven and 10 years, in a village in Karnataka's Haveri district, police said on Saturday. The accused absconded after the incident and a search operation has been launched to nab him, police added.

The incident took place in Yallur village of Hanagal taluk in Haveri district. Prima facie it seems that the accused, identified as Kumara Gowda, used a sharp weapon to kill the three, police said. A case has been registered in Hanagal police station in this regard.

On getting information about the incident, Hanagal police team reached the spot and found 32-year-old Geeta Marigaudra lying dead on the floor along with her children Ankita (7) and Akul (10). Police have sent the three bodies for post-mortem.

Geetha's husband Honne Gowda works in Dubai and also runs a business in his hometown in Hanagal. He had entrusted his brother Kumara to look after this business here.

According to police, Honne arrived in the town a few days ago and recently told Kumara to transfer the business in the name of his wife Geetha. Honne's decision led to a dispute between the brothers and Kumara was aggrieved for being told to run the business in Geetha's name. "It is being suspected that he got into a rage and landed up murdering his brother's wife and children to take revenge for being deprived by his brother," police said.