MAN DIES IN BUFFALO ATTACK IN KARNATAKAS VILLAGE

Davanagere (Karnataka): A person was killed by a buffalo at N Basavanahalli village in Channagiri taluk of the district, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Neeraganti Jayanna (48). Neeraganti was rearing livestock. A buffalo from neighbouring Lingadahalli village was frequenting Basavanahalli and the animal used to pick up fights with other bovines. On several occasions, Jayanna was successful in scaring away the buffalo. Previously, he was attacked by the same buffalo. Luckily, he escaped unhurt.

The villagers of Lingadahalli had offered this buffalo to Goddess Udusalambha Devi temple as a donation. The animal was roaming freely. On Sunday evening, the buffalo attacked Jayanna. Enraged over the incident, the protesting villagers of N Basavanahalli tied the buffalo to a pole and demanded compensation for the next of kin of the deceased. A case was registered with the Channagiri police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased son's statement.

It has been alleged that seven or eight people were attacked and injured by the buffalo. The office-bearers of the Lingadahalli Gram Panchayat had brought to the notice the "buffalo menace" to the Temple Committee. But, no action was taken in this regard. The villagers then informed the police.

A villager Lankesh said, "We were facing buffalo menace for the past three years. The animal was involved in damaging plantations and attacking people. We informed the Udusalambha Devi Temple Management Committee about the problems we were facing with the buffalo. But, no steps were taken. Jayanna was killed because he was not allowing the animal to join the herd of bovines." Another villager Durgesh Naik said, "We have already caught the buffalo in the presence of the police and tied the animal."