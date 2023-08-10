Hubballi (Karnataka): A youth was arrested for allegedly posting obscene pictures of women on social media in Hubbali district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Santhosh Babu informed on Wednesday that a former student of a private college has been arrested in connection with the incident of posting photos of female students of the same college in a derogatory manner on social media.

Speaking at a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, the Commissioner said that the accused former student has been taken into custody and is being interrogated in the case. The e-mail ID and social media details of the arrested have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, the police officer said. More arrests are expected in the case.

Also read: AP: 3 women among 12 booked for uploading obscene pictures of minors on social media

Police said that the accused who faced attendance shortage, used to target girls who and edit their photos and circulate them on social media. The accused has told police during investigation that he circulated the pictures of because the girls were “not talking to me properly”. The Police Commissioner said that the acused had also posted on social media about creating unrest in society and inciting the police.

Police said that the accused had created a fake account on Instagram and recently posted photos of four female students of the college in an indecent manner. The female student had registered a case at the cyber police station against the accused. Taking the case seriously, the police nabbed the accused in the subsequent investigation.

On Tuesday, a protest was held by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanding severe punishment for the accused. The students took out a protest from JC Nagar Women's College to the Tehsildar's office.