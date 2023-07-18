MAMATA INCHES CLOSER TO SONIA SAYS OPPOSITION MEET AUGURS WELL FOR DEMOCRACY

Bengaluru: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the Opposition meeting in Begaluru, exuded confidence over the outcome of the meeting saying the fallout has to be good for democracy and the country.

Interestingly, Congress twitter handle posted her video where she is seen expressing her views on the positive outcome of the meeting. "This meeting is good and fruitful. Its outcome will be beneficial for this country," she said.

There has been talks of a new found closeness between Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi, who were seen cosying up to each other and seated next to each other. They had a one-on-one conversation earlier that lasted almost 20 minutes, delaying the beginning of the meet, sources said. Their role is believed to be crucial for stitching up a successful anti-BJP coalition before the 2024 Lok sabha polls.

While the two leaders were earlier known to share a good rapport, relations between the Congress and Trinamool Congress had soured over the West Bengal party's outreach in several states where Congress enjoys good mass base. But both parties have moved past that, agreeing that defeating the BJP next year is priority to save democracy and federalism.

The meet is being hosted by the Congress at a carefully chosen spot. The Congress victory in the recent Karnataka assembly election has not only galvanised the opposition, but also placed the party in a commanding position. The Congress under Kharge has adopted a well-thought-out strategy to give space to other parties to forge an anti-BJP alliance to dethrone the saffron party from power. Congress's decision to keep a low profile and declaration of support to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party on fighting the Central Ordinance in the parliament has also projected its willingness to be a team player.