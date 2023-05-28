LOYALTY TO CONGRESS LANDED KARNATAKA VETERAN BOSERAJU A CABINET BERTH COURTESY RAHUL

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s direct intervention in ensuring a cabinet berth for his confidante and Karnataka leader NS Boseraju is being discussed and appreciated within the Congress.

On May 27, many in the party were stunned when the name of Boseraju, who is neither an MLA nor an MLC, found a mention in the list of 24 persons who were sworn in as ministers in the cabinet headed by chief minister K Siddaramaiah by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot. Boseraju, who has been allocated the important tourism and science and technology portfolios in the new state government, will now be made an MLC, said party insiders as he is required to be a member of either house to hold a cabinet berth.

It has now emerged that the low-profile leader had expressed his wish to contest the recent Karnataka assembly polls but he had been asked by Rahul Gandhi to wait because the candidature would have upset the party’s caste calculations in the Raichur seat. According to party insiders, Rahul had assured Boseraju that he would take care of the loyalist and that he should not worry.

The veteran had patience and did not hanker for any government post after the party’s resounding win, unlike other leaders who lobbied intensely with the high command for a cabinet berth. Earlier, Boseraju, 66, had impressed Rahul with his organizational abilities when the Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Karnataka. The senior leader organized a massive public meeting for Rahul in Raichur, which not only impressed the former party chief but the state leaders as well.

Boseraju was appointed AICC secretary in charge of Telangana in 2018 and had been doing good work in the neighbouring state, said party insiders. Earlier, he was an MLA from Manvi in Karnataka and represented Raichur in the Legislative Council. “Boseraju has been rewarded for his loyalty to the Congress. He had been denied a ticket from Raichur and had been asked by Rahul ji to work for the victory of party candidates in his area. He worked hard and gave an impressive performance. At a time when people ran for money and a seat, he worked for the party. My best wishes to him,” AICC general secretary Manickam Tagore, who was earlier in charge of Telangana, told ETV Bharat.

Telangana unit chief Revanth Reddy and senior state leader Madhu Goud Yashki also extended his wishes to the party veteran. “My best wishes to him from the entire Telangana Congress team,” said Reddy. Manikrao Thakre, the new AICC in charge of Telangana, also congratulated the veteran for his party work and his elevation as Karnataka minister.

The veteran, known for his socialist bent of mind, said the new state government in Karnataka will open more Indira canteens to provide cheap meals to the poor over the coming days. “Karnataka will look beautiful only when the poor are happy. Our government will work towards the goal of making the state hunger-free. We will set up more Indira canteens to serve food to the poor in the coming days,” said Boseraju after taking oath as a minister.

Also read: Karnataka portfolio allocation: Siddaramaiah retains finance, Shivakumar gets Irrigation, Bengaluru City