LORRY THEFT KARNATAKA POLICE SEARCHED 278 CCTV CAMERAS TO ARREST THE ACCUSED

Bengaluru (Karnataka): With the help of 278 CCTV cameras, the VV Pura police have successfully tracked and arrested an accused from Tamil Nadu, for allegedly stealing a 12-wheeler lorry parked in Chamarajpet area here.

A police official said that the accused has been identified as Muthuraj and three lorries worth Rs 1.50 crore have been seized from him. "Muthuraj was working as a lorry driver. He used to handover the stolen vehicles to his associates in Tamil Nadu. One of his accomplice would change the engine and chassis number of the stolen lorry, while another would prepare the registration and sell it. All three would share the money," the police official added.

Also read: Drunken thieves give Rs 100 to couple as they found no valuables with them

According to the police official, two other lorries were stolen from Tamil Nadu. "On the night of January 14, 2023, Muthuraj stole a lorry, which was park on the fourth main road of Chamarajpet. He started the lorry using a fake key and went to Chennai via Hosur. He handed over the lorry to his accomplices, who created a fake document and sold it for lack of rupees. The owner of the lorry had lodged a complaint with us," the official added.

Upon receiving the complaint, the VV Pura police registered a FIR. "We checked the CCTV cameras around the place where the crime took place. At that time, Muthuraj was seen driving a lorry and headed towards Hosur. After checking a total of 278 CCTV cameras from Bangalore to Chennai, the police found Muthuraj in Chennai. We went to Chennai and nabbed the accused from there," the police official added.

Also read: Bihar: Thieves steal three rifles, 90 bullets from circle office; cops suspect foul play