Mysore: A potential train mishap was averted on Sunday after the alert driver noticed a steel sleeper and a wooden log placed on the railway track and stopped the train on Sunday.

The express train (06275) was coming from Chamarajanagar to Mysore and was chugging along the track between Nanjangudu and Kadakola railway stations.

Sources said due to the alacrity of the driver, the lives of thousands of passengers were saved. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three Somay Marandi (22), Bhajanu Murmu and Dasamath Marandi for their alleged link in the incident. According to sources, the trio deliberately placed iron sleepers and wooden blocks on the tracks.

On receiving the information, Mysore Railway Protection Force's (RPF) assistant defence commissioner MNA Khan, post commander KV Venkatesh and a team along with a dog squad rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Somay Marandi, a native of Jaldiha of Odisha, was found at the spot. On being interrogated, he admitted to committing the crime along with other two accomplices.

A case was registered under Cr. No.39/2023 U/s 150(1)(A) of the Railway Act-1989 on Nov.13, 2023. The movement of trains was delayed from 18.39 to 18.45 hours due to the incident. Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysore, said the timely action of the driver and the prompt action of the security forces averted the disaster.