Bengaluru: Seven days after registering a thumping victory in Karnataka State Assembly elections, Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar will form the government on Saturday. They are learnt to have discussed the composition of their cabinet formation in the state with the party top brass. It is said certain names have been already shortlisted and they are likely to be administered oath of office during the swearing-in. Follow this page for live updates.

6.44 am

CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar would take oath at 12.30 pm on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar would take oath at 12.30 pm on Saturday at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. 6.59 am

CMs of other non-BJP states, Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other national leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

CMs of other non-BJP states, Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other national leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony. 7.09 am

At Kanteerava stadium, arrangements were in place to accommodate about one lakh guests attending the swearing-in ceremony. The venue has been brought under security blanket considering the host of Chief Ministers and former CMs from non-BJP states attending the event.

At Kanteerava stadium, arrangements were in place to accommodate about one lakh guests attending the swearing-in ceremony. The venue has been brought under security blanket considering the host of Chief Ministers and former CMs from non-BJP states attending the event. 7.23 am

Measures are in place to ensure that there is no disruption to the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) which will begin later in the day. Siddaramaiah orders Bengaluru police to put in place measures to ensure that no student taking CET is affected due to the oath taking ceremony.

Measures are in place to ensure that there is no disruption to the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) which will begin later in the day. 7.35 am

According to sources, the new cabinet would have representation from all sections including SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, youth and Lingayats and Vokkaligas and all regions of the state. Here is a report from ETV Bharat on CM Siddaramaiah's road ahead in Karnataka

According to sources, the new cabinet would have representation from all sections including SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, youth and Lingayats and Vokkaligas and all regions of the state. Here is a report from ETV Bharat on 7.46 am

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says eight MLAs will take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. "Everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka and it is creating a good environment in the country," he told ANI while leaving for Karnataka from his Delhi residence.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says eight MLAs will take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. "Everyone is attending it. I am going for the same. It is a matter of delight that a new and strong Congress government has come to power in Karnataka. This will benefit Karnataka and it is creating a good environment in the country," he told ANI while leaving for Karnataka from his Delhi residence. 8.08 am

According to sources, Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are expected to take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet.

According to sources, Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan are expected to take oath as the ministers in the state cabinet. 8.26 am

Banners welcoming Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of the party, spring up on all roads leading to Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.