The court also said that if the law was intended to exclude unaided educational institutions, it would have been clearly mentioned. "If the legislature intended to exclude unaided educational institutions, it would have in so many words said it," the Bench said. The HC said that Section 97 and 98 protects all employees of educational institutions.

"The underlying philosophy of these provisions is that an employee whose tenure is secured will be in a better position to discharge his duties efficiently and that is necessary in the public interest. "It hardly needs to be emphasised that the education and educational institutions play a pivotal role in nation building and therefore a legislature rightly feels the need for protecting tenure of service and its conditions of these employees. In a sense, these provisions aim at social security as well, like the Labour Laws do for the workmen," the HC said.