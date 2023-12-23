Bengaluru (Karnataka): The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces.

Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.

"CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces," the Shikaripura MLA said.

The hijab issue has been a bone of contention between the then BJP government and the opposition. The Congress party after coming to power had mulled options to do away with the practice introduced at the behest of the previous government.

Now, the state government has opened a can of worms by deciding to ban the practice that drew the ire of Muslim women.

"By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah government is promoting dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment," he said.