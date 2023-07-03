Bengaluru: Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the Leader of the Opposition will be announced on Tuesday. The joint session of the Karnataka Legislature started on Monday, however, the opposition leader has not been chosen by BJP yet. BS Yediyurappa, who had gone to Delhi on Sunday in connection with the selection of the Leader of the Opposition, has returned today and said that the Leader of the Opposition will be announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, from Delhi at 12.10 pm, Yediyurappa said, "I had a long discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. National leaders will announce the leader of the opposition party on Tuesday," he said.

A team of observers has been appointed to select the Leader of the Opposition. According to sources, Mansukh Mandaviya and Vinodha Tavade will visit Karnataka as observers from Delhi to elect the BJP Leader of the Opposition. Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa will also be present in the meeting.

The Legislative party leader will be elected in the presence of two observers. Sources said there is a possibility of collecting the opinion of MLAs or announcing the name that has already been decided. Former minister R Ashok said, "Central observers will come. They will collect opinions from the MLAs. Then the high command will choose the leader. We have no confusion, no group."