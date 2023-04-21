Bengaluru The High Court of Karnataka on Friday upheld the seizure of Rs 555127 crore from Xiaomi India for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act FEMA The Enforcement Directorate ED had seized the amount from the company s account and this was upheld by the Competent Authority Xiaomi had challenged the Competent Authority s order in the HCOn Friday Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition holding that it was valid under Section 37 A of FEMA However liberty was granted to Xiaomi to approach the Appellate Tribunal and challenge the Competent Authority s order under Section 37A5 The ED had in 2022 ordered the seizure of Rs555127 crore in the accounts of Xiaomi for allegedly violating FEMA rules and transferring money in the guise of royalty to three companies outside India two in the USA and one in ChinaThe company had approached the HC against this order The HC had however ordered it to approach the Competent Authority under FEMA The Competent Authority had upheld the seizure Xiaomi had approached the HC again challenging the Competent Authority s order After hearing the arguments Justice M Nagaprasanna had reserved the judgement on November 17 2022Xiaomi had challenged the Constitutional validity of Section 37A of FEMA which authorises the Authorised Officer prescribed by the central government to order seizure of property held outside India for violating Section 4 of the Act The Court in its judgment has said that Xiamoi s challenge to the Section is maintainable but since there was no arbitrariness in the Section 37A it was Constitutional The ED had given the seizure order to freeze the amount from the bank accounts of Xiaomi on April 29 2022 The Competent Authority confirmed the order on September 29 2022 Xiaomi filed the petition on October 3 2022 challenging it PTI