KTAKA HC DISMISSES SHIVAKUMARS PETITION CHALLENGING SANCTION TO PROSECUTE HIM

Bengaluru The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed the petition by state Congress president D K Shivakumar challenging the sanction given by the State Government to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI for prosecuting himFollowing a request by the central agency the State Government had given the sanction on September 25 2019 based on which it had filed an FIR against him on October 3 2020 Shivakumar had challenged both the sanction and the FIR in two separate petitions before the High Court The court had earlier this week reserved its judgment on the petition challenging the sanctionOn Wednesday it had adjourned the hearing of the other petition challenging the FIR to May 30 On Thursday evening the singlejudge bench of Justice K Natarajan dismissed the petition challenging the sanction The Income Tax Department had conducted a search and seizure operation in the offices and residence of Shivakumar in 2017 Based on it the Enforcement Directorate ED started its own probe against Shivakumar Following the ED investigation the CBI sought sanction from the State Government to file an FIR against himShivakumar had challenged the sanction on grounds that this was a politically motivated FIR and three earlier FIRs have already been filed against him in relation to disproportionate income Since he was an MLA the permission of the Speaker of the Assembly had to be obtained which was not done in this case The Government had also not mentioned the reasons for granting the sanctionThe CBI had objected to the petition stating that the accused cannot demand which agency should conduct investigation against him It argued that since the CBI was enacted under a special act there was no need to mention the reasons to grant sanction for prosecution It was claimed that 90 per cent of the investigation was complete The CBI had also submitted a status report on the investigation to the court Since it was a special case related to disproportionate income the petition was sought to be dismissedShivakumar has been charged under Section 132 Section 131e of the Prevention of Corruption Act While the High Court dictated the dismissal of Shivakumar s petition on Thursday evening the copy of the judgment is awaited PTI