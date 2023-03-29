Mandya (Karnataka) : A fresh controversy hit Karnataka Congress ahead of this year's May 10 Assembly elections. KPCC Chief D K Shivakumar was purportedly seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during their party's State-wide ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Srirangapatna on Tuesday.

The opposition Congress cadres are upbeat and taking an active part in the ongoing Yatra held today in Srirangapatna assembly constituency in a grand manner. The Yatra started from Katungere village when KPCC President Shivakumar was welcomed by his followers with a huge grape garland. Praja Dhwani Yatra was conducted in the constituency under the leadership of former MLA Bandissidde Gowda.

This time, a video has emerged showing D K Shivakumar throwing money at artists. It is alleged that Rs 500 currency notes were thrown from the place where they were standing on top of the campaign bus at the folk artists who participated in the roadshow. This video has gone viral.

After talking to the media, D K Shivakumar said that the public meeting was delayed in the Srirangapatna area. Due to the death of Dhruvanarayan, Praja Dhwani Yatra was not held in Mandya. He said that after today they would organise a tribute meeting for the departed leader at Nanjangud.

The Election Commission of India has announced today that Karnataka Election would be held in a single phase on May 10 2023. The present term of the over 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will conclude on May 24 this year. In the 2018 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats, the Congress 80 and the Janata Dal (Secular) 37. Byelections were held in 2019 to 15 segments when the BJP won 12 seats, Congress two and the remaining one seat was won by an independent.