Mandya Karnataka Why shouldn t D K Suresh submit his nomination paper Congress state president D K Shivakumar asked this question when sought his reply on his brother Suresh s nomination by media persons Shivakumar said that they had their own calculations and the fact that five thousand people have downloaded a list of his properties unravelled BJP s cunning politicsShivakumar further said that DK Suresh has also submitted his nomination for the Kanakapur assembly constituency because of certain political calculations DK Suresh s nomination is not a hasty decision here is our strategy I will not give away that secret now Tomorrow everyone will know KJ George has also filed nomination papers I myself gave him the B form We have our own calculation DK Sivakumar saidIn reply to a question Shivakumar said that Ashwathnarayana should first come to their constituency and see the ground situation He taunted Ashwathnarayan by saying that the 40 per cent commission is well collected I have faced tens of elections I have contested 9 elections including eight assembly polls and one parliament election he saidAsked whether he and Siddaramaiah are the target of the BJP Shivakumar said that if one is stronger they will have more enemies Less strong fewer enemies and no strong no enemies He asserted that they will win about 141 to 150 constituenciesAlso Read KPCC chief DK Shivakumar declares assets worth Rs 1414 crore JD S HDK holds Rs 18927 crDK Sivakumar who is contesting from the Kanakapura constituency has assets worth more than Rs 1414 crores Shivakumar has given details of assets in 108 pages while submitting nomination papers DK s personal wealth alone has crossed ₹1214 crores In the affidavit his wife Usha has assets of Rs 133 crores and son Akash Rs 66 croresDK Shivakumar has ₹970 crores of immovable property ₹244 crore inheritance and ₹226 crore debt He owns a Hublot watch worth ₹23 lakhs and is currently earning ₹14 crores per year The family has 4 kg of gold ornaments In 2013 DK s family income was ₹252 crore It increased to ₹840 crores in 2018DK Suresh s nomination comes amid speculation that DK Sureshkumar s nomination may be rejected Information has been received that there is an error in the nomination paper submitted by DK Shivakumar There is a possibility that a problem may arise for some people especially regarding property details In this background there are rumours that this decision has been reached after consultation with relatives and legal advisorsThe name of DK s daughter Aishwarya also did rounds for Kanakapura Assembly Constituency The name was in use for the last four months DK Suresh has now filed his nomination The High Command had instructed him to contest from Kanakapura DK Suresh said that he has submitted his nomination papers as a precautionary measureA lot of focus is on DK Shivakumar BJP is formulating special strategies to defeat DK Shivakumar In the past DK Shivakumar was arrested and served with a notice The IT officials from Chennai had given notices even four days ago Shivakumar was asked to attend himself but he said that it would be possible only after the elections