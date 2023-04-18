Bengaluru KPCC president DK Sivakumar former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other prominent leaders filed their nomination papers and disclosed their assets KPCC President DK Shivakumar who is contesting from the Kanakapura Assembly constituency declared his assets worth more than Rs 1414 crore Shivakumar submitted 108 pages of property details while filing the nomination papersDK Shivakumar s wealth alone has crossed Rs 1214 crore His wife Usha has assets of Rs 133 crore and his son Akash has Rs 66 crore The KPCC president has Rs 970 crore of immovable property Rs 244 crore of movable assets and Rs 226 crore of debt DK Shivakumar also owns a Yublot watch worth Rs 23 lakhs and currently earns Rs 14 crore per year The family also has four kg of gold He owns agricultural land nonagricultural land and commercial buildings in various parts of the state In 2013 the DK Shivakumar family income was Rs 252 crore and in 2018 it increased to Rs 840 crore Meanwhile a total of 19 cases including various criminal cases have been registered against himChannapatna JD S candidate HD Kumaraswamy declared his assets worth Rs 18927 crore HD KumaraswamyAnita Kumaraswamy couple together own immovable property worth Rs 9284 crore and movable assets worth Rs 9643 crore There is a total of 4130 kg of gold and 29 kg of silver and 54 carats of diamonds There is only a tractor in Kumaraswamy s name His wife owns an Innova Crista and eight Maruti Echo cars HD Kumaraswamy owns more than 48 acres of agricultural land and has shown an agricultural income of Rs 47 lakhs in 202122 Anita has many commercial assets and has invested in many companies He also has a debt of Rs 77 crore Kumaraswamy in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission stated that five cases have been registered against himJD S candidate and youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy who is contestsing from the Ramanagara constituency submitted his nomination papers on Monday He has declared his property details while filing the nomination papers He has movable assets worth Rs 4651 crore and immovable property worth Rs 28 crore Nikhil Kumaraswamy owns 1151 kg of gold and has a debt of Rs 3894 crore He owns a total of five cars including a Lamborghini worth Rs 567 crore He has shown his annual income as Rs 428 crore for 202122Also read Karnataka polls Shettar blames Santhosh for ticket snub BJP says will teach him a lesson Madhu Bangarappa has a total immovable property worth Rs 374025000 crore in his name and Rs 17 8487561 crore worth of movable assets He owns 27775 grams of gold worth Rs 125 crore He owns two cars There is agricultural land worth Rs 69130000 and a debt of Rs 208217000 Movable property worth Rs 99585671 crore was registered in the name of his wife His wife has Rs 8273 lakhs worth of one kg of gold and diamonds and 25 kg of silver He also has a loan of Rs 52250000Shamanur Shivshankarappa the Congress candidate from the Davangere Dakshina Assembly constituency and the sitting Congress senior MLA has submitted his nomination papers and declared his assets He has stated in the affidavit that he has total assets of Rs 29383 crore and a debt of Rs 1774 crore Rs 801 lakh cash Rs 6396 crore in bank deposits and Rs 8532 crore invested in shares A total of Rs 104 crore is due from the borrowers Rs 225 crore of jewellery and other items Shivashankarappa has Rs 7326 lakh worth of vehicles Rs 35 crore worth of nonagricultural land Rs 25 lakhs worth of 1100 square yards of land and houses worth Rs 25783 crore including movable assets and Rs 35 crore immovable propertyGali Lakshmi Aruna wife of Gali Janardhan Reddy and Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha KRPP candidate for the Ballari Nagar Assembly constituency has submitted her property details while filing the nomination Lakshmi Aruna has Rs 176 lakhs in cash while her husband has Rs 133 lakhs While the movable assets are worth Rs 9623 crore Janardhana Reddy has movable assets worth Rs 2920 croreSon Kiriti Reddy has movable assets worth Rs 724 crore Lakshmi Aruna has immovable property worth Rs 10438 crore Her husband Janardhana Reddy has immovable property worth Rs 8 crore Son Kiriti owns immovable property worth Rs 124 croreInvestment in companies Lakshmi Aruna has invested crores of rupees in various companies Investment of Rs 2955 crore in Obalapuram Mining Company Rs 2508 crore in Brahmani Industries Rs 1827 crore in Mudita Properties Rs 1 crore in Tuller Rivets Company Rs 1 crore in Kirati Aviation Pvt Ltd Rs 342 crore in Odyssey Corporation Limited Rs 44 lakh in Aditya Birla Insurance Company In the name of son Kiriti Reddy she has invested Rs 2 crore in SBI Mutual Fund and Rs 5 crore in other stocks and bondsAlso read BJP relies on brand new faces to win Karnataka 2023 pollsLakshmi Aruna owns Rs 7720 lakh worth of silver and Rs 1644 crore worth of gold and diamonds Janardhana Reddy has silver worth Rs 3218 lakhs gold jewelery and diamonds worth Rs 793 crore Janardhana Reddy also spent Rs 1958 crore on Obalapuram Mining Company Lakshmi Aruna has spent Rs 250 lakhs on Oxygen Company Private Limited Rs 250 lakh on Kiriti Power Corporation Limited and Rs 1 crore on Kiriti Aviation Private Limited Lakshmi Aruna has a debt of Rs 9623 crore on movable assets and Rs 7489 crore on immovable property Janardhana Reddy has a total debt of Rs 3461 crore while his son Kiriti Reddy has a debt of Rs 766 crore