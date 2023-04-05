Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid frenzied speculations of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep joining the ruling BJP, the actor broke silence on the issue and said that he would support Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai whom he addressed as 'Mama'(uncle). However, the actor skipped mentioning the party name BJP during the presser when address being flanked by Bommai.

The presser was aimed at clearing the air regarding the threat letters the actor has been receiving. The actor hinted that he would be campaigning for friends (in the BJP). He pointed out that it was not uncommon for him to join the campaigns in the past.

I have campaigned for whichever party called me on earlier elections. I will not contest for any party but I would extend my support by campaigning for some of the candidates in the fray, the actor said, without revealing much about his political plunge.

Earlier, a case was registered in the Puttenahalli police station on March 29 after an alleged threat letter was received by his manager was transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). According to the police, Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter on March 10 from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

Subsequently, the manager who brought it to the notice of the actor and approached the police for action. Manju in the registered complaint said that the actor was verbally abused and mentally harassed through anonymous letters. Appropriate action should be taken against those who have conspired and sent threatening letters, the complaint read. The copies of the letters were shared with the cops for action.

The Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections (disturbing the peace and incitement), 506 (threat to life), and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has issued an order transferring actor Sudeep's threat letter case to Central Crime Branch (CCB), sources said. Further investigation is underway into the threat letters episode, police said.