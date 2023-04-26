New Delhi: The Congress top brass, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are completely focused on the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls and have been running a positive campaign highlighting issues like jobs, social welfare and a clean government.

Over the past few days, all three central leaders of the Congress have been addressing back-to-back rallies across the southern state to amplify the message of change. Kharge campaigned in Chikkodi and Hubli areas on Wednesday and addressed rallies in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday soon after Rahul addressed rallies in Bijapur and Hangal on April 23 and 24 respectively.

Priyanka addressed rallies in Shringeri and conducted a roadshow in Hiriyur on Wednesday. On Tuesday she addressed a rally in Hanur and conducted a road show in KR Nagar. Rahul will visit the state again on April 27, 28, 30, and May 1. The plan is to cover as many areas as possible over the coming days by the three AICC leaders whose presence will help the Congress counter the presence of central BJP leaders.

“We are running a positive campaign as we did in Himachal Pradesh. The focus is on real issues affecting the people. To convince the people, we are citing the performance of our governments in Himachal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan,” senior state Congress leader BK Hari Prasad told ETV Bharat.

Also read: Karnataka polls: 'Yediyurappa bigger leader than PM Modi, Amit Shah', says Congress' BK Hariprasad

The main focus of the Congress campaign is on filling up the 2.3 lakh vacant government jobs, free power up to 200 units, free 10 kg rice per person per month to BPL families, Rs 3000 allowance for unemployed graduates, Rs 1500 for unemployed diploma holders and Rs 2000 special allowance for women to deal with price rise.

Kharge even promised that the key assurances would be approved in the first meeting of the new cabinet and if the chief minister failed to deliver on the party’s welfare agenda, he would be removed. During his speeches, Kharge, who belongs to the state, has also been highlighting that Karnataka’s image as a progressive and a better-governed state had taken a hit under the BJP rule over the past five years and needed to be restored.

“For many years Karnataka has been known for conscientious voting. But now the BJP has made our state unpopular and infamous because of the 40 percent commission government. Everyone is aware of it. The Contractors Association brought it to the notice of the PM, President of India, Governor, and the Lokayukta. They gave details of how the present state government was looting them. People are fed up with this kind of exploitation,” said Kharge in Chikmagalur.

“If this 40 percent commission is extracted from contractors in every work, how can we expect quality in roads, buildings, schools, health sector, or in any other development works? Even aided institutions and Mutts have levelled the same allegation on the ruling government,” he said. The campaign will end on May 8, two days before the polling for the 224 assembly seats on May 10. The results would be out on May 13.

Also read: Karnataka elections 2023: Union Ministers to campaign in 224 constituencies ahead of Assembly polls