Shivamogga: The Shivamogga district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the Ragi Gudda of Karnataka, where tension prevailed following alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday, police officials said.

According to police sources, an angry mob is said to have thrown stones at a few houses and vehicles, and injuring several people, allegedly following the rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Eid Milad procession here.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the situation is now under control and 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. He further said that the government will not tolerate such activities.

"An Eid Milad procession was underway when some miscreants pelted stones. They also threw stones at the police. So far 40 people have been arrested. Our government will not tolerate such activities. The situation is under control now," CM Siddaramaiah said while speaking to reporters.

According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) GK Mithun Kumar said that security has been tightened in the area and a case has been registered based on complaints from the police personnel who were injured during the incident.

"Some vehicles and houses were damaged due to this. Some police officers have also been hit by the stones. We have asked all of them to file a complaint. Security has been tightened in the area. A group of people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Based on video clips and information from witnesses, the miscreants were arrested. Section 144 has been imposed in the area as a precautionary measure," SP Mithun Kumar said.

A police official said they have dispersed the crowd, and the situation is currently under control. The police resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the mob, police said, adding, additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, have been dispatched to the spot.

They said some people have also been taken into custody. East Division IGP Thyagarajan, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar and other police officers reached the spot and held talks with the people to bring the situation under control.

Shimoga city MLA Channabasappa also visited the place and review the situation. 'UP state cars were running here in Ragigudda for the past few days. Police should pay attention to this. What happened today seems pre planned. no one need to be afraid, we will take action' - MLA Channabasappa said at the spot.