Shivamogga (Karnataka): In a heartwarming story reported from Karnataka, students and locals at a village in Shivamogga district of the state gifted a motorcycle to a teacher, on his transfer after serving in the area for 16 years. Emotional scenes were on display as Santosh Kanchan bid adieu to the school at Vallur village of Sagar Taluk in Shivamogga district after 16 years.

A Bajaj Pulsar bike was gifted by the students and the villagers to Santosh who served at the school with dedication and has been transferred to another school in Udupi district. Valur village is a small village located in a hilly dense forest area about 80 km from the main Sagar taluk. Santosh Kanchan has his first posting in the village.

Right after his posting, Santhosh became a favorite teacher among the students and the villagers in the shunned schools in the villages and developed a friendly bond among the locals for his sheer dedication. As Santosh is now transferred to Varahi Government School, Kundapur in Udupi, a heartwarming farewell ceremony was organized in the school premises.

Locals are in awe of the teacher Santhosh Kanchan they said helped in the educational progress of the children of village Valur. Villagers said that the teacher used to teach children not only during school hours, but beyond. His students who have studied here have gone for higher education in different places and are settled in their lives. Kanchan also helped villagers in emergency situations, the locals said.

Santhosh Kanchan came as a teacher in 2007 to a school with no facilities in the midst of dense forest. Villagers said that Santhosh used to stay in the village and teach the children. "When there were no vehicles in our village, Teacher Santosh used to take the children to the Pratibha Karanji program (School level program) on his bike. The bike was like an ambulance for the villagers. He helped the villagers day and night," said the villagers.