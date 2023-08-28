KARNATAKA YOUTH STABS COLLEGE STUDENT ABDUCTS HER LATER ADMITS HER TO HOSPITAL

Ramanagara (Karnataka): A 17-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed by a knife in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on her way to the college on Monday morning, police said. After stabbing the girl, the accused abducted her in his car and later took her to a private hospital. The accused has been arrested while the girl is undergoing treatment.

Both the girl and the accused were residents of Dalimba village of Ramanagara district and knew each other for three years. The girl, a student of pre-university course was on her way to the college this morning with her friends when the youth suddenly came in a car and stabbed her. The incident took place a few metres away from the college entrance in Ramanagara. The girl fell on the ground unconscious.

On witnessing the incident, the local people ran to rescue the girl. But, the youth dragged the injured girl into his car and drove away at a high speed. The people, who had gathered there ran after the car and pelted stones to stop the vehicle. Some of them noted down the car's number and informed police about the incident.

Later, the youth took the girl to the Ramakrishna Hospital. The girl was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and is stated to be stable now.

After getting information about the incident of stabbing and abduction, police located the accused's car with the help of GPS tracker. The car was found near the hospital. On reaching the hospital, police seized the car and arrested the accused.

Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy said that the accused, named Chetan has been taken into custody and probe is underway. "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the youth has been in love with the girl but the latter refused him several times. It is likely that the youth attacked the girl for refusing his love. Probe is on and the youth is being questioned. The girl's health condition is normal now. Doctors said that she would be released in two to three days," Reddy said.