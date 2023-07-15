KARNATAKA YOUTH FIGHTS WITH LEOPARD TIES HIM UP TO MOTORBIKE

Hassan (Karnataka): In an adventurous act, a youth fought with a leopard and tied up the animal to his motorbike, and handed him over to forest officials in the Bagiwalu village of Arasikere tehsil of the Hassan district in Karnataka.

The incident took place on Friday, July 14, when Muthu had gone to his farm to spray pesticides on the crop. A leopard sitting on the tree attacked Muthu while he was in the field. Without fearing for his life, the youth fought with the big cat, local forest officials said. They also said that such was Muthu's bravery that he tied the animal to his motorcycle with a rope.

Also read: Karnataka: Girl dies two weeks after leopard attack at Chamarajanagar

According to forest officials, after Muthu informed them that he had caught a leopard, they immediately arrived at the spot. "We treated the injured leopard and have let him in the forest. Muthu also sustained injuries in his fight with the animal and is undergoing treatment at the Government Jayachamarajendra Hospital," the forest officials added.

Forest Officer Hemant Kumar, Deputy Forest Officer Ramesh G.H., Forest Guard Arun Kumar, and other villagers lauded Muthu for his courageous act.

In a separate incident, a 6-year-old girl, Susheela hailing from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, succumbed to injuries she sustained in a leopard attack. The girl was a resident of Kaggaligundi village in Hanuru taluk and she was seriously injured in the leopard attack on June 26. She was immediately rushed to the hospital after the big cat attack and died today while receiving treatment.

Also read: Uttarakhand: Bajrang Dal opposes leopards being named after particular community